Cuttack: As many as 67 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Thursday.

While 13 of them were home quarantine cases, 25 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 29 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 150 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 67 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 66 recoveries (21st October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/crVX9JAQji — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) October 22, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday, 14,350 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 13,420 have recovered. There are 864 active cases and 66 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,76,094 with the detection of 1,913 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,196. The state reported less than 2,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day Thursday.

As many as 1,109 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 804 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 40,114 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 41.99 lakh.