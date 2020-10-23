Cuttack: As many as 74 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Friday.

While 19 of them were home quarantine cases, 14 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 41 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 160 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 74 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 63 recoveries (22nd October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/5XsSa65IYl — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) October 23, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 14,424 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 13,483 have recovered. There are 875 active cases and 66 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,77,887 with the detection of 1,793 new cases, while 18 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,214. Of the 1,793 new cases, 1,031 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 40,733 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 42.40 lakh.