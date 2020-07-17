Cuttack: Cuttack reported nine more COVID-19 cases in the city Friday.

Among them, four cases are from institutional quarantine centres, two are home quarantine cases and the rest three have contracted the virus locally, CMC said on Twitter.

Of the local contact cases, one is a 75-year-old male from Telenga Bazar. The second one is a 49-year-old male from Paika Sahi, Gopalpur and the third patient is a 25-year-old male from Purighat area.

The process of contact tracing is underway, it was learnt.

With this fresh addition, the total number of cases in CMC area has increased to 323. Of them, 135 patients are currently undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospitals and 181 have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease. The city’s COVID death toll stands at seven.