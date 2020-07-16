Cuttack: As many as 19 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Cuttack city under Cuttack Municipality Corporation (CMC) area Thursday.

Among the new cases, five cases were reported from institutional quarantine centres, one is a paid quarantine case and 13 cases were reported from home quarantine.

No locally contracted cases were reported Thursday.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 38 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 19 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 23 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/vEW6sTUxky — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 16, 2020

After the fresh detection, the city’s tally has gone up to 314. Of them, 150 patients are undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 hospitals and 157 have recovered from the disease. Seven persons have so far died due to the pandemic disease.

Out of the 13 home quarantine cases 11 are detected from Old Rausa Patna containment zone, one is from Chandini Chowk and one is from Berhampuria Sahi near Cuttack Club.

PNN