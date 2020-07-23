Cuttack: As many as 32 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Tuesday.

Among the new cases, five cases were reported from institutional quarantine centres, 21 were home quarantine cases and eight persons contracted the virus locally.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 47 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 34 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 11 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/T2EQQJmrID — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 23, 2020

Eight men who contracted the virus locally are from Telenga Bazar, SCBMCH, Siba Bazar of Old Rausapatana, Bania Sahi of Dagarapada and Malgodam.

After the fresh detection, the city’s tally has gone up to 486. Of them, 242 patients are undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 hospitals and 236 have recovered from the disease so far. Eight persons have so far died due to the disease.

Out of the 21 home quarantine cases, two were detected from Pristine Apartment near Mugabhanga, four were from Old Rausapatana, two cases were from Bania Sahi near Dagarpada, one case was from Gopalpur near Master Colony, one was from Paika Sahi, three cases were from BK Road near New Colony, five cases were from Dewan Bazar and three cases were from Tanti Sahi, CMC said.

PNN