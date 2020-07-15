Cuttack: As many as four new COVID-19 cases were detected in Cuttack city under Cuttack Municipality Corporation (CMC) area Wednesday.

Among the new cases, two cases were reported from institutional quarantine centrers, one is a home quarantine case and one contracted the virus locally.

The local case was detected from Sutahat.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 16 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 04 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway. pic.twitter.com/WDaB52TLz6 — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 15, 2020

After the fresh detection, the city’s tally has gone up to 295. Of them, 154 patients are undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 hospitals and 134 have recovered from the disease. Seven persons have so far died due to the pandemic disease in the city.

The 46-year-old male home quarantine case is from CDA Sector 6 area of the city.

PNN