Cuttack: As many as 53 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Monday.

Among the new cases, six cases were reported from institutional quarantine centres, 18 were home quarantine cases and 19 were from containment zones. Ten persons contracted the virus locally.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 72 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 53 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 98 recoveries (9th August data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors and healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/bKWuRZUYIe — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 10, 2020

Eight men and two women who contracted the virus locally were from Friends Colony, Raja Bagicha, Bamphi Sahi, Kanika Chhak, Dargah Bazar, Mahatab Nagar, Madhupatna, CDA Sector-10, CDA Sector-7 and Sahebbzada Bazar.

After the fresh detection, the city’s tally has gone up to 1,721. Of them, 799 patients are undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 hospitals and 912 have recovered from the disease so far with 98 fresh recoveries reported Monday. Ten persons have so far died due to the disease.

All the 19 containment zone cases were from Malgodown Containment Zone.

PNN