Cuttack: As many as 73 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Tuesday.

Among the new cases, 13 cases were reported from institutional quarantine centres, 12 were home quarantine cases and 43 were from containment zone. Five persons contracted the virus locally.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 76 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 73 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 2 recoveries (10th August data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors and healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/GcHKazdKAy — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 11, 2020

Three men and two women who contracted the virus locally were from Police Line in Buxibazar, Kathagada Sahi and Bikash Nagar of Badambadi area.

After the fresh detection, the city’s tally has gone up to 1,794. Of them, 870 patients are undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 hospitals and 914 have recovered from the disease so far. Ten persons have so far died due to the disease.

All the 43 containment zone cases were from Jalua Sahi under Malgodown Containment Zone.

PNN