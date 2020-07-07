Cuttack: Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Tuesday announced extension the ongoing complete shutdown in its jurisdiction till July 10 amid rising cases of COVID-19 infections.

Apart from the regular shutdown till July 10, the weekend shutdown restrictions scheduled July 11 and 12 will also apply to CMC limits as per the previous order, a CMC official said.

According to a notification issued CMC, all the residents under CMC area have been requested to cooperate and abide by the COVID guidelines.

Earlier, the shutdown was announced till July 8.

During the shutdown, all non-essential commercial activities will remain closed and non-essential travel will remain prohibited. That said, medicine, grocery, vegetable and milk shops will remain open from 5 am to 6 pm, while strictly adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

It may be mentioned here that CMC Tuesday said that five more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours. Among them, three are home quarantined cases, one is institutional quarantine case and the rest one has contracted the virus locally, CMC said on Twitter.