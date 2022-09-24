Cuttack: The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will host the title clash of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) October 5, the organisers announced Friday.

The organisers claimed that the League has received a good response from the fans.

“We have received a tremendous response both from the in-stadium audience and TV ratings. It is five times higher than last season in terms of ratings,” Raman Raheja, the co-founder and CEO of League said.

“We have also retained the position of being the second-most watched T20 league in India after the IPL and our digital footprint has crossed six hundred million,” he said.

The release quoted players like England’s Graeme Swann, Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis and former India pacer S Sreesanth as saying that all the players are “playing very serious cricket” and no one was taking the games lightly.

PTI