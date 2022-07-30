Birmingham: Ghanian boxer Shakul Samed has been suspended by the CWG organisers after he tested positive for a banned masking agent on day one of the competition, the Games’ Anti-Doping and Medical Commission said.

“His A sample was found to contain a prohibited substance (diuretic and masking agent – Furosemide). He has therefore been suspended with immediate effect. He and the Ghana Commonwealth Games Association have been informed,” CWG said in a statement.

“He will now have the opportunity to provide further information, including requesting analysis of his B sample, before any charge is issued.”

Samed, who had participated at the Tokyo Olympics last year, was scheduled to take on Mauritius’ Luc Jean Rosalba on Friday but after he didn’t show up at weigh-in, his opponent won via a walkover.

The Commonwealth Games Federation said it has “a zero tolerance policy to doping in sport.

“We seek to maintain the integrity of the Commonwealth Games by running a comprehensive anti-doping programme that focuses equally on education, prevention and testing.”