Mangaluru: ‘Cyanide’ Mohan was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here Thursday for raping and murdering a woman from Kerala in 2009. It was Cyanide Mohan’s 20th murder case. Incidentally, he has murdered several women using the deadly chemical after befriending and raping them.

Sixth Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Sayeednunnisa pronounced the quantum of sentence. The 57-year old Mohan was convicted of murder Saturday. This is the last in the series of murder cases against him.

Earlier, Mohan had been awarded the death sentence in five cases and life imprisonment in others. Two of the death penalties were later commuted to life imprisonment.

In this case, Mohan had been charged with enticing a 25-year old woman from Kasargod to accompany him on the promise of marriage. , He then took her to Bengaluru. He stayed in a lodge with the woman, raped and killed her the next day by giving her a cyanide-laced tablet. He told the woman that it was a contraceptive pill. He used the same modus operandi in all the 20 cases against him.

The judge awarded life sentence and Rs 25,000 fine for murder under Section 302 of IPC, 10 years and Rs 5,000 for abduction. He was also handed a sentenced of 10 years and Rs 5,000 for feeding poison and seven years and Rs 5,000 for rape.

The court examined 46 witnesses, 89 documentary evidence and 31 assets.

Of the gold ornaments taken away by Mohan, a pendant was recovered from the residence of his second wife, which was directed to be given to the victim’s mother.