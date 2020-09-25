Bhubaneswar: A person lost around Rs 70,000 to an impersonator who pretended to be a credit card agent of a private bank here. The cybercriminal won the trust of the victim by revealing all the personal details in the private bank.

The victim, identified as Dilip Kumar Mohapatra of Jagamara area, has lodged a complaint at Khandagiri police station in this regard.

A few days ago, he received a phone call from the person who identified herself as Sweta who was the agent of the private company’s credit card section. She informed the victim that he had earned 28,680 bonus Point on his credit card. The lady told Mohapatra that the bonus point would be adjusted with his current outstanding bill which is due for payment October 1.

Mohapatra failed to smell any foul play as the lady mentioned all the private and confidential details of his bank account, PAN card and the 16 digit credit card number. Later, he received OTP codes which he sent to the phone number of the lady as per her instructions. Subsequently, he lost around Rs 70,000 to the cyber criminal in four installments.

He immediately rushed to nearby branch of the private bank where the authorities informed him about the fraud. They also advised the victim to seek the help of police to nab the culprit.

Khandagiri police have started investigation into the matter after registering a case in this regard.