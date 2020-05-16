Bhubaneswar: The well-marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression and is very likely to intensify rapidly into a Cyclonic Storm by Saturday (16th May) evening and into a severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours, stated IMD’s first bulletin Saturday.

The low pressure lay centred at 0530 hrs IST Saturday near latitude 10.4°N and longitude 87.0°E, about 1100 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 1250 km south of Digha (West Bengal) and 1330 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh), the bulletin informed.

As per the weathermen’s calculation, it is very likely to move north-northwestwards initially till 17th May and then re-curve north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal towards West Bengal coast during 18th to 20th May 2020.

According to the IMD’s forecast, most places of Andaman & Nicobar Islands will experience light to moderate rainfall and isolated places of the Islands are very likely to receive heavy rainfall 16th May.

Similarly, coastal Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with heavy falls at isolated places from 18th May evening and heavy to very heavy rainfalls at a few places 19th May and isolated heavy rainfall over northern Odisha coast 20th May 2020.

Coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with heavy falls at a few places 19th May and heavy to very heavy falls at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal 20th May.

Squally wind speeds reaching 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely along and off Odisha coast from 19th May morning and along and off West Bengal coast from 19th May afternoon.

The IMD forecast that the wind speed will gradually increase and the gale wind speed is likely to reach 65 to 75 kmph from 20th May morning along and off north Odisha and West Bengal coast. It will gradually increase thereafter.

Squally wind speeds reaching 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely over Andaman Sea during next 48 hours.

Squally wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is prevailing over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. It is likely to increase becoming 90-100 gusting to 110 kmph over eastcentral and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal by 17th May morning, 120-130 gusting to 145 kmph over southern parts of central Bay of Bengal by 18th morning, 155-165 gusting to 180 kmph over northern parts of central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on 19th May, and 160-170 gusting to 190 kmph over north Bay of Bengal by 20th morning.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into south Bay of Bengal from 16th to 17th May, to central Bay of Bengal 17th to 18th May and north Bay of Bengal during 19th to 20th May 2020.

The fishermen are also advised not to venture into north Bay of Bengal along and off North Odisha, West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coast during 18th to 20th May 2020.

