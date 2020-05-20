Jagatsinghpur: The extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan Wednesday brought heavy rains and strong winds to Jagatsinghpur district disrupting life that had barely recovered from COVID-19 induced lockdown.

According to preliminary reports, road communication was blocked and power supply was disrupted at several places in the district owing to high-velocity winds.

A number of trees were uprooted on Erasama-Chatua road near Erasama high school blocking road communication. Similar situations were seen at Titira on Balikuda-Borikina road and at Boda and Tihu areas on Balikuda-Naugaon road.

Several other places at Paradip including Nehru Bungalow, the road in front of additional collector’s office and Kumbhira Chhaka were blocked owing to fallen trees.

That said, there have been no reports of casualties as yet.