Bhadrak: In order to keep the administrative machinery prepared to face cyclone Amphan in the district, Bhadrak administration has issued high alert in Chandbali and Basudevpur blocks.

Evacuation process has already started in these blocks. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 social distancing norms, arrangement for safe accommodation of denizens have been made in 14 shelter homes and 558 schools, out of 104 cyclone shelter homes here.

Fire brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams have been deployed in the high alert areas to face any eventuality.

Seventeen fire brigade teams are on toes across the district to assist in rescue operations. Denizens are being alerted through public address systems by the district administration.

According to IMD, as of Tuesday evening, the cyclone lies 480 km south of Paradip. It is expected to make landfall at Sundarban area in West Bengal-Bangladesh border Wednesday evening. That said, coastal districts of the state including Bhadrak are expected to be affected by heavy rains and winds.