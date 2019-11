Bhubaneswar: Under the impact of cyclone Bulbul, heavy downpour is being experienced in several coastal districts of the state including Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur.

According to a report released by the regional centre of IMD, Rajnagar and Rajkanika blocks of Kendrapara district and Chandbali block of Bhadrak district have received rainfall above 100mm in past 24 hours by 8:30am Saturday.

While Rajnagar and Rajkanika blocks received 180mm and 136mm rainfall respectively, 150mm rainfall was recorded in Chandbali block of Bhadrak district.

Bhadrak block in Bhadrak district, Bhograi block in Balasore district and Binjharpur block in Jajpur district received 72mm, 52mm and 51mm rainfall respectively.

Similarly, Tirtol, Erasama, Kujang and Balikuda blocks in Jagatsinghpur district received 100mm, 81mm, 64mm and 56mm rainfall respectively.

Aul and Mahakalpara blocks in Kendrapara districts recorded 89mm and 75mm rainfall respectively.

PNN