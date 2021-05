Bhubaneswar: As many as 26 places in Odisha recorded rainfall above 100mm in the past 24 hour, with Chandbali in Bhadrak district and Rajkanika in Kendrapara district receiving the maximum amount of rainfall. This was informed Wednesday by the Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department here.

Under the impact of severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’, nine places received more than 200 mm rainfall. Chandbali in Bhadrak district recorded highest of 288.3mm rainfall, followed by Rajkanika, Garadpur and Marshaghai in Kendrapara district (251.0mm, 245.0mm and 229.0mm respectively), Kujang in Jagatsinghpur district (226.0mm), Nawana in Mayurbhanj district (210.4mm), Tirtol in Jagatsinghpur (207.0mm), Binjharpur in Jajpur district (206.0mm) and Paradip in Jagatsinghpur (200.3 mm).

The rest 17 palaces that received below 200mmm rainfall are Pattamundai in Kendrapara district (195.0mm), Balikuda in Jagatisnghpur district (193.0mm), Derabis in Kendrapara district (185.0mm), Astaranga in Puri district (180.0mm), Bhadrak district headquarters (167.0mm), Kendrapara district headquarters (164.0mm), Soro in Balasore district (160.0mm), Dhamnagar in Bhadrak district (160.0mm), Jagatsinghpur district headquarters (150.0mm), Tihidi in Bhadrak district (142.0mm), Bari in Jajpur district (140.8mm), Alipingal in Jagatsinghpur district (139.0mm), Jajpur district headquarters (135.0mm), Nilgiri in Balasore district (128.0mm), Akhuapada in Bhadrak district (127.6mm), Basudevpur in Bhadrak district (125.0mm) and Chandikhol in Jajpur district (121.0mm).

Similarly, during the same period, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack received 40.3mm and 41.8mm rainfall.

PNN