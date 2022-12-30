Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Friday provided its employees with the perfect New Year’s gift by announcing a four per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA). The official notification to this effect was released from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). The increase in the dearness allowance will come into effect from July 1, 2022. With the recent hike, the government employees will now be getting dearness allowance at the rate of 38 per cent per month, officials said.

This incidentally is the second hike in DA this year. In September, ahead of the Durga Puja festivities, the Odisha government had announced a three per cent hike in DA for state government employees and pensioners, taking the allowance to 34 per cent from the existing 31 per cent. The decision, which had been taken considering the overall financial resources and fiscal target stipulated under Odisha Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2005, will come into effect from January 1 next year.

The latest announcement of DA hike once more exemplifies the Odisha government’s efforts to provide the best possible compensation for the employees. The decision to hike the DA by four per cent was taken keeping in mind the rising cost of all materials, sources said.