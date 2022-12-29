Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday inaugurated 746 projects worth a total of Rs 313 crore in Angul district.

He also laid the foundation stone for another 795 projects worth Rs 1,492 crore.

Addressing a public meeting in Angul stadium, the chief minister said that loans amounting to Rs 242 crore would be disbursed among women self-help groups (SHGs) under Mission Shakti.

“Angul is a leading district in the field of industries for which Rs 800 crore will be invested,” he said.

Patnaik said the state cabinet has approved a proposal for two projects worth a total of Rs 358 crore to provide drinking water to residents of 48 gram panchayats in the district.

Two mega drinking water projects will take shape within two years in Angul and Banarpal blocks, benefitting a total of 2.36 lakh people, he said.

PTI