Kantapada: Officials of the Odisha Vigilance Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations linked to Kantapada tehsildar Prasanna Samantaray in Cuttack district over allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The searches began early in the morning at Samantaray’s residence and other premises. Vigilance teams carried out simultaneous raids at seven locations across Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri and Kendrapara as part of the investigation.

According to reports, a large team of Vigilance officers is engaged in the operation. The search team includes two additional superintendents of police (Addl SPs), eight deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), 11 inspectors, five assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and other supporting staff.

Authorities are expected to release further details once the searches are completed.