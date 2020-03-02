Chhendipada: Unidentified miscreants looted cash and other valuables from a house at Purunagarh village under Chhendipada police limits in Angul district late Saturday night.

Eyewitnesses said six dacoits armed with daggers and revolvers entered the house of Pramod Mohapatra by breaking the asbestos roof. They held the family members of Pramod at gunpoint and looted gold ornaments worth Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.20 lakh in cash before fleeing. When Pramod tried to resist, he was beaten up badly by the miscreants. He received a serious wound on his left hand when he defended himself from being stabbed. Parmod was immediately rushed to Chhendipada CHC where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is stated stable.

Local alleged in spite of being informed, police did not visit Pramod’s house Saturday night itself. They arrived only late Sunday morning and launched their probe.

PNN