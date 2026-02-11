Sonepur: Police foiled an attempted dacoity in Sonepur town and arrested three persons, seizing firearms, live ammunition, a bomb and other weapons, officials said Tuesday.

The arrested accused were identified as Debashish Panda (28) of S Patrapali village under Ulunda police limits, Sonu alias Shubhranshu Sekhar Kumbhar (26) of Block Chhak area in Sonepur town, and Vicky alias Shubham Pritam Hota (25) of Champamal area under Biramaharajpur police limits.

Superintendent of Police Narayan Nayak said in a press conference held at the district police headquarters Tuesday that the accused were allegedly planning a dacoity at a business establishment in Sonepur and were moving around in a car with lethal weapons Monday night. Acting on intelligence inputs, a police team led by Sonepur IIC Jayadev Bag intensified patrolling. As per reports, the police intercepted a red Maruti Alto car (OR-05- AD-0933) while it was moving from Nalini Chhak towards Biju Patnaik Chhak.

While the occupants attempted to flee after spotting the police, they were apprehended by the cops. During a search conducted in the presence of witnesses, police recovered two country-made pistols, six live rounds and a magazine from the accused. A knife was seized from Panda, while a small axe, a live bomb and cash amounting to Rs 39,300 were recovered from the car.

Police said the accused did not possess any valid arms licence and had allegedly procured the weapons from a neighbouring district. Shubhranshu and Shubham have previous criminal records, officials added. A case (48/26) has been registered at Sonepur police station under the Arms Act and Explosives Act. The accused were produced before the court, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of others.