Mumbai: Actor Angad Bedi has been trained by his father and former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi for his role in the upcoming web show Inside Edge 2.

Angad plays ace cricketer Arvind Vashisth in the web series.

THe actor, who has been receiving such many cricket lessons from his father since childhood, said: “I remember my childhood was largely on the cricket field and there is no-one who knows every move of mine and every beat of my game process, like dad.

“So no matter who comes on board to coach me, they won’t know me as well as my father.

“We went back to our gruelling sessions starting as early as 4.30 a.m. after which I used to go back to the ground for practice sessions. After my training, we’d play a game stretching over a few overs. Dad has always been extremely supportive of my dream.”

He added: “When at 17, I announced my decision to leave cricket, he was heartbroken but never let that pull me down from living my dreams.

“Now when I went back to him for help, he was forthcoming as always. The taskmaster that he is, he ensured that I knew every tough shot like the back of my hand.

“I have to say I have been able to surprise myself and attribute this performance to Dad. His work makes me look this good.”

Written and directed by Karan Anshuman, the first season of Inside Edge revolved around the Mumbai Mavericks team — a part of PPL (Powerplay T20 League), which is a fictional Indian Premier League kind of T20 cricket tournament.

The series also featured Sanjay Suri, Sayani Gupta and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. The second season will air December 6.