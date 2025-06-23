Ready for a cosmic twist? Whether you’re craving freedom like an Aries or seeking compliments like a Taurus, today’s horoscope brings a little something for everyone. From unexpected reunions to style makeovers and romantic dinners, June 23 is packed with surprises. Check what the stars have planned for your zodiac sign!

Aries: You will desire absolute freedom in whatever you do today. A lot of entertainment is on the cards for teenagers, like window shopping or going for a movie. Kids may demand a treat from you. Generally, family affairs dominate today.

Taurus: Today you are going to focus on enhancing your looks and appearances, says Ganesha. Instead of trying to seek satisfaction from within yourself, you will be flaunting your fine clothes, your hairstyles. A visit to a beauty parlour cannot be ruled out. Your new looks will make you tremendously confident and impressive and will make others see you in a new light. Have no fears. You have a great day ahead.

Gemini: You will make a reputation for yourself as a leader in your social circle. You yearn for something in your heart, and need to concentrate your energies upon attaining it. Your creative mind will come up with solutions today to certain questions that have been perplexing you for quite some time, says Ganesha.

Cancer: It is high time that you dedicated yourself to your work. If you are looking to try new things, today may not be a very good day to do so. Stick to doing things the way you have been doing them so far, advises Ganesha. All you need is a little attitude adjustment. Today, you are likely to meet an old friend and you will get busy reminiscing about your time together.

Leo: You will relentlessly try to find means to progress at the workplace today. You will remain steadfast in your resolutions. You will not allow those working under you to slack. You will need to let go of your inhibitions and fears to be happy in life. You will receive the benefice of highly placed superiors, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Children will ring in applauds and praises – in the classroom and off it too! Processing logic and reasoning will improve too. Ganesha asks you to keep calm and enjoy the joy ride, irrespective of anything that happens during the day.

Libra: Ganesha says today is a fortunate day for starting new work. You will win the hearts of everyone with your amazing charm. Your house and its arty interior decoration will impress people.

Scorpio: Do your deeds and don’t expect returns is what Indian mythology has taught us since time immemorial. Now, it’s time to implement it, especially at work. You may have to wait a little longer in terms of your business and joint venture. However, don’t lose hope as the fruits of patience are sweet.

Sagittarius: The cloud of worries is likely to keep you gloomy today. Try to burst that cloud, and take a decision that would help you to solve your troubles. There may be some delay if you want the situation to get back to normal. However, as Ganesha says, you would be the one who would benefit at the end of the day!

Capricorn: There are good days and bad days; your day today will oscillate between the two extremes, says Ganesha. While on the one hand, your mind will be flooded with negative feelings that will make you feel miserable, on the other, your efforts at work will yield good results in the future. The need of the hour is to stay calm and take criticisms in your stride. Dealing patiently with chaotic situations will pay off in the long run.

Aquarius: You always see the larger picture, and desire to channelise all your energies towards making things better. Such positive approach makes you an excellent team player, and enables you to bring novel ideas and effective solutions to the table, says Ganesha. You will be the life of every party you will go to today.

Pisces: This day promises to be filled with much romance, laughter, and fine dining, says Ganesha. You will seem irresistible to the opposite sex. You might also find yourself falling for someone. A breath of fresh air could waft into old relationships, or new ones could be formed. However, this is likely to be a drawn-out process. You could find yourself dining out with friends, later on in the evening.

PNN & Agencies