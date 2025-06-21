Feeling stuck between pleasing your boss and keeping your partner happy? Or maybe you’re planning a shopping spree with friends? Whatever your dilemma, today’s zodiac predictions, as guided by Ganesha, cover everything from career moves and emotional rollercoasters to romantic highs and budget warnings. Here’s what the stars have lined up for each sun sign.

Aries: If you’re looking to get married, buy the ring today. But before you leap, weigh all the pros and cons carefully, says Ganesha. All in all, this may be a day filled with activities related to your relationship, and by the time the day ends, you may be on cloud nine!

Taurus: Today is a perfect day to relax and enjoy your health, says Ganesha. However, precaution should be the buzzword while dealing with money matters. You may develop a new interest in jewellers, artists, bankers and orators. Dinner will be laced with all the deserving delicacies of a hearty meal.

Gemini: It is a good day for you to participate in cultural events and group activities, predicts Ganesha. You are likely to be an important part of some convention or joint venture, but don’t get too bogged down by it. In the evening, you may take a fancy to fine arts, such as drawing or classical music.

Cancer: Today, your ability to think clearly in the most adverse conditions will be your key weapon as you get cornered by unrelenting assaults of work and deadlines. The clarity will reflect in your work as you deal with inhuman work pressure. Your mind will save the day for you as well as your peers.

Leo: You sure love playing a team sport, but that does not diminish the fact that you are a tough player to compete with, says Ganesha. If only they had a rugby team at the local club! You derive a sense of completion from the fact that you have given your best effort to any endeavour. You take on challenges with a nonchalant air of ‘come as they may’. With your attitude and strategy, success is not far behind. Smile along with Lady Luck by your side today, says Ganesha.

Virgo: All the work done in the past will reap rich rewards today, says Ganesha. You’ll direct things your own way, and in no way would you take orders from anyone. But don’t go overboard with all the authority and keep a cool, calm head.

Libra: Nothing overshadows your love for your children today. And love is precisely what drives you incessantly to give them the best possible of everything. Be it special classes for that extra edge in education, or a visit to a holy place to seek divine blessing, you will do it all today. And spending time with children isn’t all — you may end up taking a small but sweet trip in the evening, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: The day does not begin on a very good note, as you seem to be in a belligerent mood. Be calm and patient, as your hot temper may spoil a good deal. Limit your conversations and discussions with colleagues and friends, advises Ganesha. Practising meditation and yoga will bring you some respite towards the end of the day.

Sagittarius: Remember that actions always speak louder than words. You will, in all probability, finish your work that has been seeking your attention for long now. You shall also successfully bring continuing disputes to the table and resolve them logically.

Capricorn: Your hands are full with plenty of projects and assignments. Finish them off as soon as you can and spend the rest of the day refreshing your mind. Communicating with people of all walks of life will make you enhance your horizon of knowledge, feels Ganesha. Talking about personal life, you will feel free to conduct yourself as per your wish.

Aquarius: Things have become stagnant, but it fails to frustrate your spirit. Slow and steady wins the race, and it seems you have imbibed it very well. You will be able to seize opportunities coming your way and march ahead on your path. Financially, you will be on stable ground, says Ganesha.

Pisces: You need to tread cautiously today when it comes to matters related to business. Do not make any decisions in haste, or it could come back to haunt you at a later date. All financial dealings will need to be carefully monitored. Do not indulge in speculative activities or undue risk-taking. A little consideration now will save you a lot of trouble later, says Ganesha.