Los Angeles: Materialists star Dakota Johnson has “slowly started dating again” following her break-up with “Coldplay” singer Chris Martin.

Johnson, 36, and Martin,48, had ended their nearly eight-year relationship earlier this year. The pair were first romantically linked to one another in 2017.

The actor “has been slowly dating again and she’s happy,” reported entertainment magazine People quoting a source.

“Her relationship with Chris was often hot and cold, and while she always hoped they’d work out, she seems lighter and more at peace now that it’s final,” the source added.

Johnson’s latest work is the comedy film Splitsville from Michael Angelo Covino. Released in September, the film also featured Adria Arjona and Covino.

She will next feature alongside Anne Hathaway in Verity. The film is slated to release in theatres October 2, 2026.

The actor is also set to make her directorial debut with A Tree Is Blue. The film will have Jessica Alba and Charli XCX.