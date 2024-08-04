Mumbai: Actress Dalljiet Kaur has expressed her gratitude to the Mumbai Police after filing an FIR against her husband, Nikhil Patel, alleging cruelty and cheating.

The actress has lodged the complaint at Mumbai’s Agripada Police Station.

A few days ago, the actress had shared a post showing Nikhil at Mumbai airport with his girlfriend, Safeena Nazar.

Taking to Instagram, Dalljiet Sunday shared a heartfelt message and a photo to thank the officials involved in her case.

In her post, Dalljiet wrote: “Thank u Joint commissioner Of Police Anil Paraskar, DCP Krishnatkant Upadhyay, Senior Inspector Yogendra Pache & Investigating officer Sachin Shelke along with a lady constable, for your prompt responce and efficiency. I was very nervous entering a police station but your kindness and sensitive approach towards my plight was truely very touching. I couldn’t help but to pen down my emotions today. Thank you AGRIPADA police station for letting a woman know that she is safe in this country. @AgripadaPS @mumbaipolice Salute to the Mumbai Police.”

The actress further elaborated in her caption: “I couldn’t help but share my experience of lodging the FIR. Thank you so much, Joint Commissioner of Police Anil Paraskar, for being so amazing. The AGRIPADA Police Station staff was incredibly efficient and kind. Your prompt response helped me gain confidence that I am heard and safe. Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Sir listened to me with patience.”

“Senior Inspector Yogendra Pache Sir took the time to understand the entire matter in detail and made me and my father feel comfortable, noticing how shaken I was,” she added.

The actress wrote: “Investigating Officer Sachin Shelke Sir handled the FIR with remarkable patience and empathy. A lady constable stayed throughout the filing process to ensure I was supported. I am now convinced that when you are on the right side of the law and speak the truth, the Indian Police will empower you. I now know that women are safe in our country.”

Dalljiet’s post highlights the compassionate and efficient response she received from the police, reflecting a positive experience during a challenging time.

Dalljiet and Nikhil married March 10, 2023, in a ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

The actress moved to Kenya, but within 10 months of the wedding, she separated from Nikhil and returned to Mumbai in January 2024 with her son, Jaydon.

Dalljiet was formerly married to Shalin Bhanot, her co-star in ‘Kulvadhu’, whom she married in 2009. Their son, Jaydon, was born in 2014. and the couple filed for divorce in 2015 after Dalljiet accused Shalin of domestic abuse.