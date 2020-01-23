Bant: Scores of farmers in Bant area of Bhadrak expressed resentment over non-maintenance of a canal.

“As water gushes through the damaged canal, about 400 acres of land in Badabarchhikayan, Bisalkana, Jaysinghpur and Kusunpur areas were left in bad shape, making the land unfit for cultivation,” farmers fumed.

Upset over the issue, locals have taken up the issue with the Collector.

Reports said, the Bhadrak drainage division had built a 7-km long canal amid farmlands 20 years ago. The canal starts from Soso branch canal at Aptira (under Anandapur barrage division) and passes through Badabarchhikayan, Jaysinghpur, Kusunnagar, Kanpur panchayat before merging with Saladi river. The canal is meant for draining out water from various areas.

Barendra Kumar Biswal, junior engineer of the Bhadrak drainage division, said that the executive engineer will soon take a call on the issue.

PNN