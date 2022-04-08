Cuttack: Even as BJD leader Subash Singh was sworn in Thursday as the Mayor of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), it was 21-year-old student, Damayanti Majhi who hogged the limelight.

She became the youngest Deputy Mayor of the CMC and created history of sorts.

A tribal girl of Balisahi Slum in this city and an M Com student of Ravenshaw University, Damayanti successfully contested the CMC polls held last month and was elected as the corporator of Ward No. 49 of the civic body.

She is also the youngest corporator of the CMC. She was elected unopposed.

PNN