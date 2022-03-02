Copenhagen: The Danish shipping giant Maersk decided to temporarily curtail operations in Russia, saying it is “deeply concerned by how the crisis keeps escalating in Ukraine.”

“As the stability and safety of our operations is already being directly and indirectly impacted by sanctions, new Maersk bookings to and from Russia will be temporarily suspended, with the exception of foodstuffs, medical and humanitarian supplies,” the company said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Maersk will keep monitoring the situation, and will keep the “customers informed during today and the coming days as we progress on the planning,” said the statement.

IANS