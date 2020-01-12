Daringbadi: Daringbadi, also known as the Kashmir of Odisha, experienced snowfall again Sunday as temperature dropped across Kandhamal district.

Normal life was hit as residents shivered in nail-biting cold across the district. Residents were unable to go to their workplaces. A layer of snow was found at several places in the morning including Daringbadi, Kandapa, Simanbadi, Kilabadi, Ladapanka, Greenbadi, Dasiketa and Pliheri.

While local populace preferred to stay indoors to stay cozy and warm, tourists thronged the district — especially Daringbadi to enjoy the snowfall.

Daringbadi recorded a temperature of 7 degree Celsius early Sunday morning while it was below 9 degree Celsius Saturday.

According to IMD data, Daringbadi recorded a temperature of 15 degree Celsius a few days back. Cloudy weather had been prevailing over the area in last few days leading to an increase in night time temperature. However, with the weather clearing, temperature has started dropping in the region once again.

IMD has issued a cold wave alert for the district until Tuesday morning.

PNN