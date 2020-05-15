Daringbadi: The Kandhamal district administration Friday sealed two tea stalls for flouting lockdown norms. The stalls had served tea Thursday evening to migrant workers who were returning from outside Odisha. The tea stalls are located at Simanbadi village under Daringbadi police limits in Kandhamal district.

Returnees from Tamil Nadu and other states visited the stall on their way back home. There were local residents at the shops at that time. The returnees however, were least bothered and helped themselves to snacks kept inside jars. They also did not maintain social distancing norms.

Residents of the area protested against the brash act shown by the outstation returnees. A heated argument took place between the two sides before the migrants left the shops.

Not willing to take a chance, the villagers informed IIC Koushik Majhi and tehsildar-cum- executive magistrate Nitish Kumar Tripathy about the entire incident.

Majhi and Tripathy then reached the spot and sealed the shops. They asked the owners not to open their kiosks till further order. The owners and their family members were directed to go in home quarantine for 28 days. The administration also put up two posters on the outer walls of the houses that stated the residents have been put under home quarantine.

Tripathy also directed local Anganwadi workers and ANMs to conduct health check up of the two families every day. He has promised stringent disciplinary action if the quarantine norms are flouted.

PNN