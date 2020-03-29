Daringbadi: Due to shortage of the WHO-recommended N95 masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, people in remote and inaccessible villages under Kandhamal district are innovating. They are using masks made from leaves of Sal trees to cover their faces and protect themselves from the dreaded virus. Their improvisation has caught the notice of many and now residents of Partamaha, Siangbali, Bhramarabadi and Sonepur localities are also wearing the same type of masks. As there is an acute shortage of N95 masks, people are trying out different methods to protect themselves.

The district administration has made every effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. With Kalahandi district being home to many SC/ST people, the Anganwadi workers here are conducting awareness campaigns daily informing everyone about the importance of adopting protective measures and enforcing social distancing. They are also harping on the importance of washing hands on a regular basis.

It should be stated here that WHO has said that masks should be worn by those who are treating and attending to coronavirus patients. It has said that the N95 variety of masks is the most useful as it has got three layers and kills 95 per cent of the virus.

PNN