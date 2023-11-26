Port of Spain: After being overlooked for the West Indies squad ahead of the upcoming ODI series against England, batter Darren Bravo has announced he will step away from cricket in the Caribbean.

Bravo was the leading run-scorer in the 2023 Super50 Cup, where he captained Trinidad & Tobago to the title. As a number three batter, he scored 416 runs in the tournament at an average of 83.20 and a strike rate of 92.03.

“I’ve taken some time to ponder and wonder what’s my next step moving forward as a cricketer. At this point in my career it’s not easy or should I say it takes a lot to continue to find the energy, passion, commitment, and discipline to be able to perform to the best of my ability and put myself in a position to make my return to international cricket. Without any level of communication I’ve been left in a very dark place,” wrote Bravo in his statement on Instagram.

Bravo, a member of West Indies squad winning 2012 Men’s T20 World Cup, was also the leading run-getter for Trinidad & Tobago in the last season of the Super50 Cup, but the good showings were not enough to get a spot in the West Indies squad for ODIs against England starting next month.

“At the moment there’s three teams representing the region in multiple formats/series. That’s approximately 40-45 players and if I can’t be in any of these teams after competing in our regional tournaments and scoring runs, they are basically telling me that the writing is on the wall.”

“I’m not giving up but I believe it’s best to step away just for a bit and maybe make some room for a young and upcoming talent. I will end by wishing each and everyone all the very best. “I’ve lived my dream,” he added.

Darren has played 122 ODIs, 56 Tests, and 26 T20Is for West Indies from 2009 to 2022. His exclusion had resulted in his brother, legendary fast-bowling all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo hitting out at the governing body, especially against chief selector Desmond Haynes for not picking the batter despite performing consistently in the domestic circuit.