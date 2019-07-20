Mumbai: Singer Darshan Raval is back with a monsoon special track, and says releasing a song during the rains has become a norm for him.

Since 2015, Darshan has released a song pertaining to the rains every year. This year, he is back with “Hawa banke”.

“Releasing a song during the rains has become a norm for me. My listeners love the tracks and I keep trying to better the previous song. Since 2015, this will be my fifth track that I released during the monsoon and it has been a wonderful journey,” Darshan said.

“I hope the listeners give ‘Hawa banke’ the same love as they have given my previous tracks, and I hope to create more memorable music in the times to follow,” added the singer, who garnered fandom and prominence despite losing the reality television show “India’s Raw Star”.

Darshan has crooned songs such as “Jab tum chaho”, “Kheech meri photo”, “Chogada”, “Kamariya” and “Ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga” in Bollywood. On the independent music front, he is known for “Ishq chada hai”, “Tera zikr”, “Baarish lete aana”, “Do din” and “Bhula diya”.

Indie Music Label released “Hawa banke” on their official YouTube channel.