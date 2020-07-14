Mumbai: Singer Darshan Raval’s fans have now become used to his monsoon releases. He will soon treat his admirers with “Ek tarfa”. This will be Darshan’s fifth consecutive monsoon release.

While the love ballad is sung and composed by Darshan himself, the lyrics are penned by Youngveer.

“‘Ek tarfa’ is really close to my heart and I made with a lot of love. My fans have always lapped up and appreciated my monsoon releases and I hope I can win their hearts this time round as well,” said Darshan.

It will release July 15.