Bengaluru: A ransomware group, World Leaks, has posted on the dark web nearly 19,000 files (14.3 GB) allegedly linked to Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) in Tamil Nadu, India’s largest nuclear power plant, an exclusive Reuters report said.

The files, labelled as originating from Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group, reportedly include blueprints of ventilation and cooling systems, the layout of a common control room, supplier lists, inspection records, equipment reviews and insurance documents. Reliance Group, a contractor for KKNPP Units 3 and 4, confirmed a “partial breach” of data hosted on a third-party server operated by Yotta, and said the government had been informed.

It did not specify what data was compromised. Cybersecurity researcher Rakesh Krishnan first alerted Reuters to the leak.

Experts warn the leak could help attackers map support systems, suppliers and potential security vulnerabilities, though the documents do not appear to involve the reactors’ core systems supplied by Russia’s Rosatom.

The exposed files are part of a larger cache of 858,000 Reliance files published by WikiLeaks.