Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner said Thursday their middle-order, under the scanner in the ongoing IPL has proved itself. After openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow left early it was the middle-order that guided the team to victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Manish Pandey (83 n o) and Vijay Shankar (52 n o) scored unbeaten half centuries after to help SRH register a comfortable eight-wicket win.

“It is just great to show people that we do have a middle-order. For them to come out and play like this, I am so happy for them. They showed they can build a platform for us to get across the line. Or set a big total. I am chuffed for them,” Warner said.

Jason Holder, who was brought as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh, impressed in his first match of the season. The West Indies Test skipper came up with figures of 3/33, while also affecting a run out to destabilise the RR innings.

“Jason adds an extra string to our bow. His height, his experience is an asset. And he couldn’t bat today, but he is an all-round package,” Warner said.

The Sunrisers excelled on all fronts and Warner felt a victory like this was needed going ahead. “It was a stunning performance. Starts with the toss where you questioned my decision to chase. We were able to bring them back after power play. All in all, the kind of game we were asking for,” Warner said.

Jofra Archer dismissed Warner yet again and the Australian said it was frustrating. “I was frustrated that in these games because in these games against world-class bowlers, when there is a bit of seam or swing. And it is jagging at 150ks. And you are trying to get through the over. And the edge goes straight to hand,” Warner said. Incidentally this is the sixth time in seven innings that Archer has dismissed Warner.

Meanwhile, RR skipper Steve Smith rued not giving Archer another over up front after the pacer had dismissed both Warner and Bairstow.

“We started well, Jofra taking two big wickets early but we couldn’t keep the foot on the pedal. Vijay played smart innings and Manish took the game on and played really nicely. I consulted a few other boys, it was talked about giving (Archer another over up front). However, I opted against it. In hindsight, after what happened, probably would’ve given him one more over. It was on my mind,” Smith said.