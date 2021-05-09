New Delhi: It was reported a couple of days back that Australian and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman David Warner and former cricketer Michael Slatter were involved in a fight inside a bar in Maldvies. However, both David Warner and Slatter, who was commenting in the IPL, have quashed the news. The two along with other Australians who were part of IPL 2021 are currently in the Maldives before they leave for Australia. The rumour of physical exchange between the duo in the Maldives was first reported by the ‘Daily Telegraph’ as cited by ‘foxsports.com.au’.

Slatter, who also opened for Australia has sent a a text to senior journalist Phil Rothfield quashing the rumour.

“There is absolutely nothing to the rumour mill Buzz. Davie (Warner) and I are great mates. There is absolutely zero chance of (having) a fight,” ‘foxsports.com.au’ quoted Slater as saying.

SRH skipper David Warner too denied the rumour. “There has been no drama. I don’t know where you get these things from. Unless you were here and have got concrete evidence you can’t write anything. Nothing happened,” Warner asserted.

Earlier this week, Slater had lashed out at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison amid the travel ban as coronavirus continues to rage in India. Morrison had announced a ban on passenger flights from India till May 15. He also said that there would be no special privileges given to the Australian players in India. However, now Morrison has decided not to extend the ban.

Slater, who was commentating in the ongoing IPL, accused the Australian PM of having ‘blood on his hands’. He called the decision of travel ban as a ‘disgrace’.

The Australian players, coaches, match officials, and commentators have been safely transported from India to the Maldives. They will remain in the Maldives until the conclusion of the travel pause pertaining to flights from India to Australia. As previously stated, CA and the ACA are not seeking an exemption from the Australian government.