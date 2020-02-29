Banki: Demanding the arrest of the key accused involved in a double murder in Banki, Cuttack, the Congress party Saturday observed a 12-hour bandh in the district.

The dawn-to-dusk bandh has affected normal life in Cuttack. The protestors staged road blockades at various places by burning tyres, disrupting vehicular movement.

It is worth mentioning that a 40-year-old Congress activist called Bhagaban Swain and 38-year-old journalist Aditya Ransingh were murdered in Banki area. The police had arrested five persons in this connection, however, the Congress alleged that the key accused in the double murder case is still at large.

Police said that the murders were an outcome of past enmity. In spite of the five arrests, police believe that many more persons are involved in the double murder.

The Congress demanded a crime branch inquiry into the killings. The party described the killings as political murders indicating that the ruling BJD was behind the incident.

