New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at the Jantar Mantar demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and government accountability over alleged examination irregularities, entered its 16th day Sunday, while it was the eighth day of an indefinite hunger strike announced by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has lost around six kg since beginning the fast.

According to a health bulletin issued by doctors, Wangchuk’s blood pressure was recorded at 11270 mm Hg in the lying-down position, heart rate at 72 beats per minute and blood sugar at 67 mgdL. The bulletin said his hydration is fair, he is mentally alert and his weight has dropped to 60.95 kg, accounting for a loss of around six kg in seven days.

The CJP continued to press for Pradhan’s resignation, alleging that repeated examination irregularities and paper leaks have devastated the lives of students and their families.

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the parents of NEET aspirant Riya Kumari Thapa, who the outfit claims died after the alleged paper leak shattered her dreams, visited the protest site Sunday.

Dipke said Thapa’s father, an Army veteran, joined the protest with the appeal that no other family should have to endure the loss that his family has suffered and urged the Centre to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

In another post, the CJP said it stands firmly with Thapa’s parents in their grief and fight against what it described as a corrupt system that failed their daughter.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges, held May 3, was cancelled amid allegations of paper leak. A re-test was held June 21.

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which had earlier extended support to the CJP agitation, is now scheduled to send a delegation to the Jantar Mantar July 7. The farmers’ body had initially said in its letter to the CJP that its delegation would visit the protest site Sunday.

The SKM has expressed solidarity with the students and youngsters participating in the agitation, saying every student has the right to a transparent, fair and credible examination system and that ensuring accountability is the government’s responsibility.

Several members of the Left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) also continued their indefinite hunger strike on a separate stage at the protest site.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) joint secretary Danish Ali was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Saturday after her blood sugar level dropped to 46 mgdL on the seventh day of the hunger strike. Meanwhile, Neha, Manish, Hrishikesh, Deepak Kumar Verma and Aameen continued their indefinite fast at the protest site.

The CJP protest began June 20 over alleged irregularities in the country’s examination system and has since drawn support from several political leaders, activists and civil-society members.