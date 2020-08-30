Mumbai: All attention continues to be glued on the CBI interoggation of Rhea Chkaraborty in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rhea’s CBI grilling entered its third straight day with the investigating agency looking to find out key details in the drugs angle.

Earlier, Samuel Miranda, Sushant’s house manager, was grilled by the CBI to investigate on various aspects of the case. Samuel had reportedly informed the CBI that Sushant was greatly disturbed by the rise in expenses without adequate income and that Rhea used to host parties frequently to lift Sushant’s mood. He also said that Sushant wanted to sell off his belogings in his farm house but the lockdown made it difficult.

(more updates to follow)

PNN