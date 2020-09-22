Ganjam: A gang of three robbers Monday afternoon looted around 1.5 lakh from a garment shop in broad daylight in Venkateswar Street under Kabisuryanagar police limits of Ganjam district.

The loot bid came to light after the shop owner filed an FIR at the Kabisuryanagar police station Tuesday morning.

In his FIR, he mentioned three persons reached in front of his shop around 3:30 pm Monday. Two of them, pretending to be customers, entered the Aladu Saree shop and suddenly brandished a sword and sharp weapons at the salesman.

When the shop owner tried to call the cops the robbers allegedly pushed aside the shop owner and looted around Rs 1.5 lakh that was in the cash drawer.

After looting the shop, all the three fled from the shop. Even though the shop owner and other employees of the shop tried to chase the miscreants, they managed to flee from the spot.

Meanwhile, the entire incident was captured on CCTV. Police have started investigating the matter based on the CCTV footage.

