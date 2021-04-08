Mumbai: Many big stars of the Hindi film industry have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.

The impact of the pandemic continues to haunt Indians as the nation reported over 1.2 lakh cases in the last 24 hours.

According to reports, actress and politician Nagma has tested positive for the virus despite taking the first dose of the vaccine.

Taking to social media, she shared the news with her fans.

She wrote: “Had taken my 1st dose of Vaccine a few days ago tested for Covid-19 yest, my test has come ‘Positive’ so Quarantined myself at home. All Please take care and take al necessary precautions even after taking the 1st dose of Vaccine do not get complacent in anyway manner #staysafe !”

This tweet of Nagma is going viral on social media. Many fans of the actress are reacting to her tweet. They are also wishing for her speedy recovery. Many film stars have also commented on Nagma’s tweet. Actress Soni Razdan, mother of Alia Bhatt, advised her to take care during this difficult time.

“Nagma please take care and take one more test. If you don’t have symptoms it could be a false positive. If you do have symptoms hope they’re mild,” Razdan wrote.

Apart from Nagma, many stars including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Bhumi Pednekar have been infected with COVID-19.