Mumbai: Shikhar Dhawan’s (92, 49b, 13×4, 2×6) brilliant knock helped Delhi Capitals (DC) easily beat Punjab Kings (PKS) by six wickets in their IPL-14 match at the Wankhede stadium here Sunday. Chasing a victory target of 196 runs, Delhi cantered home scoring 198 for four with 10 deliveries to spare.

Dhawan was at his electrifying best, be it the straight six of Mohammed Shami (0/53 in four overs) or some of the short-arm jabs and pulls that he employed against the other PKS pacers. He was powerful on both sides of the wicket and Dhawan saw to it that the required run rate was under control. When he finally fell in the 15th over of the innings, DC needed a little over 40 runs for victory. Marcus Stoinis (27 n o, 13b, 3×4, 1×6) then took DC over the finish line to complete yet another fantastic win.

Earlier Mayank Agarwal (69, 36b, 7×4, 4×6) and PKS captain KL Rahul (61, 51b, 7×4, 2×6) put on 122 runs for the opening stand, to guide PKS to a challenging 195 for four. It should have been a 200-plus score for PKS, but the DC bowlers stuck to their task manfully to restrict the opposition.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant’s decision to bowl after winning the toss backfired as Agarwal and Rahul took the attack to the opposition from the onset, hitting boundaries and sixes at will. While Agarwal was the aggressor of the two initially, Rahul upped the ante after a relatively sedate start. After 10 overs PKS were 94 without loss.

But DC dismissed both the batsmen in quick succession to make a comeback into the match. Agarwal was the first to depart, slicing a Lukeman Meriwala (1/32) delivery straight to Dhawan at sweeper cover in the 13th over. Rahul handed a simple catch to Marcus Stonis at mid-wicket off Kagiso Rabada (1/43).

Big-hitting Chris Gayle (11) failed to make a mark, perishing soon in search of a maximum. However, Deepak Hooda (22 n o, 13b, 2×6) and Shahrukh Khan (15 n o, 5b, 2×4, 1×6) provided the much needed big hits towards the end.

Brief scores: PKS 195 for 4 (Mayank Agarwal 69, KL Rahul 61) lost to DC 198 for 4 in 18.2 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 92) by six wickets.