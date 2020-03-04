BHUBANESWAR: Amidst the re-introduction of amended MV act, DCP, Traffic Sagarika Nath has reacted to the newly released trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’ in which the actor can be seen doing dangerous action scenes including one involving a bike ride and that too without a helmet.

Sagarika Nath tweeted posting a picture from the trailer and another photo from another action movie starring Aamir Khan where he can be seen doing dangerous bike stunts.

She wrote— “It’s high time Bollywood realises that they are sending the wrong message to the youth #HelmetMissing #BikeStunts.” (sic)

She tagged Akshay Kumar and said you are amazing. “Love many of your movies. Let’s reduce

fatalities together #BollywoodMustTakeRes ponsibility.” (sic) She even tagged Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police also used the dialogues from the movie to create awareness regarding restricting minors to drive the vehicles. The trailer which was released March 2 has clocked 48 million views.

The flick is directed by Rohit Shetty and written by Yunus Sajawal. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Apoorva Mehta and Rohit Shetty. Notably, ‘Sooryavanshi’ is the fourth installment of Shetty’s ‘Police Universe’ and features Akshay Kumar as the titular character opposite Katrina Kaif.