Dubai: Delhi Capitals’ (DC) senior leg-spinner Amit Mishra’s IPL-13 stint has come to an end. Amit Mishra will not be playing in this edition of the IPL again as he has fractured his ring finger. It happened during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah. The 37-year-old Mishra sustained the injury while going for a low return catch offered by batsman Nitish Rana. The match was played October 3. The leg-spinner was in pain but did well to bowl two overs. In the process he dismissed the dangerous Shubman Gill.

A DC official has been quoted by a national news agency that Mishra has a tendon injury. It was seen in the scans that were conducted on his finger Sunday.

“Amit has fractured his ring finger and is out of IPL tournament. Obviously, it is a very disappointing news considering he was integral to DC’s plans,” a source from Mishra’s management team confirmed the development.

Mishra played three games this season. He took two for 25 against SRH apart from his 1/14 against KKR. He was brilliant against CSK despite going wicket-less for 23 runs in four overs. Mishra is set to travel back to India for recovery and rehabilitation.

It should be stated here also that Mishra is second in the list of top wicket-takers in the IPL with 160 scalps under his belt. The list is headed by Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga who has 170 wickets to his credit. Malinga has opted out of this year’s IPL due to personal reasons.