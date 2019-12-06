Kendrapara: Forest personnel Friday arrested four poachers for their alleged involvement in killing a wild boar in the Sunei Rupei protected forest under Rajnagar forest range in Bhitarkanika National Park.

Rajnagar forest ranger Surjit Sahu said the forest personnel seized a dead wild boar, a billhook, two sticks and three loops from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, a forest team led by Sahu conducted a raid and arrested the accused while they were beating the boar to death with sticks. The poachers have confessed to the crime.

Sahu identified the accused as Sudhanshu Maity, 30, Sukanta Mistry, 22, Rabindra Mistry, 25, and Haripada Mandal, 33. All the accused were produced in the JMFC court of Rajnagar. The court remanded them into jail custody, after rejecting their bail pleas.