Keonjhar: A controversy has broken out over death of a Class-X girl student of an SC/ST department-run residential school at Kusumita in Keonjhar.

It was alleged that the student died of sheer negligence on part of the school authorities.

The parents of the deceased have made a written complaint with Collector Ashish Thakare Friday and intimated the matter to Keonjhar MLA Mohan Majhi, who is the chairperson of the Assembly Standing Committee on SC/ST welfare.

The MLA has expressed displeasure over such incident. He said that similar incidents have been happening in the state. He has sought a reply from the state government on the incident.

Sarita Majhi, a girl of Dabanka village, was studying in Class-X at Kusumita Government Girls’ High school. She fell sick a few weeks ago.

It was alleged that the school authorities could not ensure her treatment, leading to her condition turning critical.

Sarita’s father Jagannath Majhi was intimated by the school authorities over phone to take away his daughter from the hostel. Her father went to school October 1.

The school authorities got a paper signed by her father before letting her go home, it was alleged. Jagannath provided treatment to his daughter at home, but her condition turned critical.

She was shifted to the district headquarters hospital and died November 4.

Majhi accused the school authorities of neglecting her daughter’s treatment and demanded an investigation into the matter.

He wanted stern action against the school staff for neglecting her daughter’s treatment. However, headmaster of the school Ashok Jena refused to speak on the matter.

PNN